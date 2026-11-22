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Argentine star Lionel Messi sparked widespread controversy during Inter Miami's clash with Columbus Crew after getting into a heated exchange with an opposition player and then directing the ball at his face while attempting to take a throw-in. The incident reopened the debate over how referees deal with the game's biggest stars and whether disciplinary rules are applied without favour.

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Tension flared between Messi and Columbus Crew's Chilean forward Gonzalo Tapia in the closing minutes of the first half. Tapia had tried to stop the Argentine star taking a quick throw-in.

He kept interfering, trying to delay the restart. Messi lost his temper and sent the ball towards the Chilean's face, and Tapia went down, affected by the incident.

Referee Allen Chapman stepped in to calm things down, but his decision caused considerable controversy. Despite protests from the Crew players, he showed yellow cards to both Messi and Tapia rather than sending anyone off.

Footage circulating afterwards showed the ball striking the Columbus player in the face, and the incident became a major talking point across the sports media.

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Heavy defeat deepens Inter Miami's problems

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The flashpoint came on a disastrous night for Inter Miami. They lost 3-0 at home to Columbus Crew in the opening match of their best-of-three first-round MLS play-off series.

Gonzalo Tapia put Columbus ahead from the penalty spot in the eighth minute after Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair brought him down in the box.

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Things got worse for the hosts in the 36th minute. Gonzalo Luján picked up a second yellow card and was sent off, leaving Miami with ten men for the rest of the match.

Taha Habroune doubled Columbus's lead in the 52nd minute. Tapia then struck again in the 58th minute for his second of the night and his side's third.

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Messi missed two dangerous chances in the first half, but goalkeeper Patrick Schulte kept out everything he tried. He finished with a clean sheet after an impressive performance.

Messi faces the threat of an early exit

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The defeat hits Inter Miami, the MLS title holders, doubly hard. They must now win away at Columbus in the second match on 27 November to force a deciding third game. Lose, and their campaign is over.

Before kick-off, Messi had collected the MLS Golden Boot for the second season in a row, having finished the regular season with 26 goals and 17 assists.

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A night meant to celebrate his individual achievement turned into one of the toughest yet for Messi and his team: a heavy defeat, a refereeing row and a real threat of an early exit from the title race.