Al-Ittihad head coach Jens Wissing has explained why he turned to Colombian midfielder Richard Rios at centre-back during Friday's Roshn League clash with Al-Diriyah.

The Tigers ran out 2-0 winners at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the eleventh round of fixtures.

Rios dropped into the centre-back role in the second half, after Wissing withdrew defender Saad Al-Mousa at the break and sent on Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, as reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", the German said: "Saad Al-Mousa has just returned from a very long injury, and he took part and played brilliantly, but I was forced to change him because of the yellow card, and I did not want to risk him."

He added: "The fact that Richard Rios played as a centre-back is not a lack of trust in the young players, but it was a sensitive time, and this does not mean that I will always rely on him, but I have to find solutions."

Pressed on whether his defence is struggling without the injured Hassan Kadesh, the German coach hit back: "Al-Diriyah did not threaten us at any moment in today's match."

Wissing also fielded questions about pairing Mukhtar Ali with Rios in midfield at the expense of Lopy. "It is a difficult question. We make decisions according to the circumstances of the match," he said.

He explained: "We have several options in the number 6 position, such as Mukhtar Ali, (Dion) Lopy, Richard (Rios), Mohammed Fallatah, and even Ahmed Al-Ghamdi plays in this position because he is an intelligent player."

The coach continued: "Six players can play here. I cannot say that one pairing is better than another. We have variety and they have previously played well, and my choice is the best for each clash."

On the game itself, he said: "I am happy with the performance, the result and the win. A deserved victory on our ground, a clash with a special character in terms of the schedule and the lack of time."

He concluded: "We preserved some effort because we scored the first goal, and we kept a clean sheet. We had several chances and had we scored them things would have been easier."

The victory lifts Al-Ittihad to 23 points and fourth in the Saudi League table, keeping them firmly in the title race.