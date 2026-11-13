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Gerard Pique, the majority shareholder in Spanish club Andorra, has highlighted a crisis over the delay of disciplinary decisions within the Royal Spanish Football Federation, expressing his displeasure at the failure to resolve the status of three of his team's players less than 24 hours before the clash with Almeria, amid the absence of any official notification determining whether they can take part or will be suspended.

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Piqué hit out at the uncertainty that left the club in a difficult position, disrupting both its preparations for the match and its tactical calculations.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Piqué vented his anger in a video clip posted to his TikTok account during Andorra's trip to Almería, addressing the situation of Jesús Oyono, Ivan Akerman and Lautaro de León in the aftermath of the Tenerife clash.

He framed his comments as constructive criticism, aimed at highlighting the difficulties the club faces because of the delay in disciplinary decisions.

Andorra's management, Piqué noted, had tried to clarify the players' situation through the available channels, going as far as contacting the president of the Spanish federation directly. They still got no clear answer in time.

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The team was preparing for Saturday's match, he added, yet Friday came and went without any word on whether the three players would feature or sit out through suspension.

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The club's largest shareholder warned of the knock-on effect on tactical planning. The coaching staff, he explained, need to know who is available before settling on a line-up and a game plan.

A coach might be forced to leave out a player as a precaution, only for it to emerge later that no sanction was issued against him. That could carry the suspension over to another match and complicate the team's calculations further.

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As kick-off nears, the problem only grows. The club runs short of time to prepare alternatives and deal with the possible absences.

Andorra were later told that Akerman and Lautaro would each serve a one-match ban. Akerman reached five yellow cards, while Lautaro was sent off against Tenerife after two bookings, even though the club appealed the second.

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Oyono's case, by contrast, remained pending. The disciplinary committee chose to delay a ruling because of the exceptional circumstances surrounding it.

Elsewhere, a new date has been set for the postponed meeting between Andorra and Real Mallorca. It will be played on Wednesday 9 December at nine in the evening, having been called off following the death of Jesús de Miguel.

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The fixture will run alongside Castellón against Eibar and Granada against Tenerife, with all three postponed matches now scheduled for the same day and the same time.

Akerman and Lautaro now know where they stand, but Oyono's case still awaits a final decision. That leaves Piqué's point standing: disciplinary sanctions should be announced in time for clubs to prepare properly.