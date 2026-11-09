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Rian Rosendaal
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Verweij slams Ajax player over ‘childish behaviour’

Ajax

Mike Verweij saw Owen Wijndal display 'childish behaviour' during FC Twente's 2-2 draw with Ajax. The left-back damaged the penalty spot when Twente were awarded a penalty at the death, and referee Joey Kooij booked him.

With the ball in his hands as he spoke to Marc ter Stegen, Ramiz Zerrouki confronted Wijndal. Wout Weghorst was not put off and scored to make it 2-2. 

"It looked very silly. And it was childish behaviour," Verweij said on Monday on Kick-Off from De Telegraaf. "But it was a reaction. Kooij had gone to the monitor over a handball by Weghorst."

Surprised by Wijndal's actions, Pim Sedee, presenter of the newspaper's podcast, said: "Scuffing up the penalty spot before a penalty is taken. You can't do that."

Verweij added to the discussion about the late penalty  for the home side: "But Twente did the same thing at the other end, when they were convinced Ajax would be awarded a penalty. Yes, childish behaviour."

"As you say, the atmosphere between them was very good," Valentijn Driessen added. "Even with this, Twente handled it well. They didn't go after the little guy (Wijndal, ed.). But it made no sense at all."

In stoppage time, Lucas Rosa held Zerrouki's shirt and conceded the penalty. It was a costly mistake, as Ajax are now third in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie rather than top.

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