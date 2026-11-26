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Venezia manager Davide Nicola opened his press conference ahead of their home game against Bologna, the first match of the 13th round of league fixtures, with an injury update:

"As of today, Basic and Mazzocchi are back with the group and available. Correia? Not yet, but I think we'll have more news next week. He was already dealing with several different problems. I really want to see him play. I've realised he has qualities that could help us. To have him available consistently, we need to structure his recovery differently, but we'll get there."

Adams has struggled to find the net: "I wouldn't say he runs too much. He runs as much as he needs to, like his team-mates. But this applies to everyone: there are moments when running can be more effective, when you move from one space to another for a reason. If I look at Akor, since I've been here he's had chances to score at least three goals, as well as providing assists for his team-mates. I like him as a player and a person because of the commitment and dedication he shows. He sacrifices himself as an individual. What matters to him is helping the team. I don't see a problem with our forwards. I see a development process that still needs time, so we can work on certain situations and play with more fluidity and quality. I believe in the squad I have and I'm happy with it. They have qualities they're still discovering themselves."

Another option is Lauberbach alongside Yeboah: "If we play with two strikers, we'll soon get to see several of those who can play in that role. I'm thinking about different pairings up front that could make us less predictable. But it always depends on what we try on the pitch. Every step requires the right preparation. I don't like improvising."

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Nicola also discussed the players who have featured less, Lisman, Rrahmani and Toni Fernandez: "Everyone can see that I give every player time, including in training. I make changes, try things and assess whether they're doing them the right way. If not, I take them aside and show them what needs to happen. When I think a player is ready to give me what I want to see, I don't think twice. That's the case with Dagasso and Lamine Fanne, who have had more than one opportunity under us. At the same time, unless the number of substitutions is increased, every player has to train diligently and wait for their chance. I don't mislead players: if a player isn't getting on the pitch regularly, it's because I don't think they're ready to give me certain things."