Share Follow GOAL on Google

A brace against Fiorentina takes Juric's prodigy to 11 league goals, with Inter keeping a close eye on him.

Advertisement

Gustavo Varela dazzled with Inter watching. Sporting director Dario Baccin was at the Brianteo tonight to watch Monza against Fiorentina, and the Portuguese forward stole the show as he led his side to a 3-0 win: two goals, one of them a magnificent backheel, another outstanding display and his 11th league goal, leaving him second in the scoring charts behind only Donyell Malen in his first Serie A season.

RECORD-BREAKING NUMBERS: 11 goals in 12 Serie A appearances, rising to 13 in 12 matches when the Coppa Italia is included. That is a devastating return in Italy for the Portuguese forward, born in 2005, who has Cape Verdean roots. He arrived from Benfica in the summer after coming through their youth ranks, with a loan spell at Gil Vicente, also in Portugal, along the way. He is already worth €40 million after becoming the third player to reach double figures for goals in his first 11 Serie A appearances in the last 50 years, after Vincenzo Montella in 1997 and Diego Milito in 2008.

HOW MUCH HE COSTS: Ivan Juric reiterated his position: "If they bring us €50 million in January and we rebuild the team, that's fine by me." Monza announced the permanent signing of Varela on 27 July 2026 for €3.5 million, and the forward signed a contract until 30 June 2030. Six months later, he is already worth ten times as much. Varela is primarily a centre-forward but can also play alongside another striker.

WHO WANTS HIM: Several Serie A clubs have taken notice of his performances. His debut and first Serie A goal came against Inter, with a real poacher's finish. Inter have been watching him regularly, and this is not Baccin's first visit to Monza's stadium to scout him. AC Milan also had him on their list of January options, seeing him as a viable back-up to Goncalo Ramos, who, like Amorim, is Portuguese. If Varela carries on like this, he may not stay at Monza much longer: perhaps little more than a month.