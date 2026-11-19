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Paolo Vanoli has spoken about a difficult summer. The Fiorentina manager looked back on recent months in an interview with Cronache di Spogliatoio due out tomorrow, with a preview published today. He discussed his departure from Fiorentina last June and his return to the dugout after Grosso’s dismissal. "My wife told me this summer: 'You’ve spent the summer looking as though you’re going to die tomorrow.' That gives you an idea of how I spent the summer," Vanoli said of his time away from Florence.

On his departure from Fiorentina after last season, Vanoli added: "I won’t hide it: I was deeply disappointed that I couldn’t carry on with something I had earned on the pitch. But at the same time, I’ve always said that when clubs change and new people come in, there is inevitably a decision for the club to make. So I was hurting because I was thinking about what I could have done, but I accepted it. It was a forced holiday, spent in a bit of a daze... luckily, I had a group of mad people around me who helped me pass the time (laughs, editor’s note). And I was always thinking about what might happen during the transfer window."

Turning to his return in September, Vanoli said: "It was a truly unexpected surprise, but I embraced it with enormous enthusiasm at the chance to come back and do something good. I didn’t come back here to say, 'I was right.' That doesn’t interest me at all. I came back because I believe in this new project that the owners and the director are building. And I promised myself I’d experience more of Florence, because last year I was living here at Viola Park to achieve our objective. Now I want to enjoy the city more. It’s beautiful, and the fans are obsessive, but they always push you further. I’d like to give the fans another moment of joy after the one I gave them as a player, or lay the foundations, as if to say: 'OK, this is a base for a future in which Fiorentina can be great.'"

Vanoli also spoke about spending time in Florence: "I went to Pieraccioni’s premiere. Experiencing the city means doing that too. The other day I went to the cinema to see Bove’s film. It was moving. I sometimes run into fans when I’m out and about, and they’re always funny. They even remind me about the substitutions (laughs, editor’s note)."