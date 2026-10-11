Van Polen pays Feyenoord standout Valente the ultimate compliment

Bram van Polen praised Luciano Valente on Goedemorgen Eredivisie, calling the midfielder and forward the most important player in Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team right now.

"Every time Feyenoord attack, I hope they play the ball to Valente. I really do. That lad plays such lovely passes, and he makes it look so easy. As a team, you often get out from under pressure that way. I enjoy watching him so much," said Van Polen.

Van Polen then showed highlights of Valente in the 2-0 win over AZ. "This might be the pass of the weekend. This is the sort of thing you can wake me up for. You don't see passes like this with the Netherlands national team."

Comparing Valente with Joey Veerman, who has returned to the Netherlands national team, the former defender said: "He can play those passes too, but Veerman often plays them through the air. This one goes along the ground through the middle. I enjoy it so much."

On the left wing, Van Polen believes Valente is at his best. "He thrives on that freedom. Valente knows exactly how to make use of it and where he needs to be at any given moment. The way he does that makes Feyenoord very dynamic. What he brings from the left is a real asset."

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Against AZ, Valente played 90 minutes on the left wing without scoring. Feyenoord still won 2-0 and the Rotterdam side hold top spot.