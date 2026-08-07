The KNVB's search for a new Netherlands head coach appears to have been held up by Louis van Gaal's surprise candidacy. According to Mike Verweij, the football association were taken aback when the 74-year-old publicly declared himself a candidate for a fourth spell in charge of the Netherlands.

Ronald Koeman decided not to extend his expiring contract after the World Cup exit, leaving director of top-level football Nigel de Jong needing to move quickly. The Netherlands are due to face Germany in the Nations League on 24 September.

Several big names had been mentioned in recent weeks, but Arne Slot, Peter Bosz, Erik ten Hag and even Pep Guardiola do not appear to be available. That pushed Reiziger firmly into the frame, and the current Jong Oranje head coach held hours of talks last Sunday with De Jong and football commissioner Clarence Seedorf.

Then the situation changed when it emerged that Van Gaal is also open to a return to the KNVB. Verweij suspects the KNVB had in fact already made their choice internally. "Bringing in Michael Reiziger, who is already employed by the KNVB, and appointing him as head coach, that should be a formality. Because Reiziger naturally very much wants to become head coach, and that is logical too," the journalist says in the Kick-off podcast of De Telegraaf.

Van Gaal's sudden availability is said to have landed like a bomb in Zeist. "I think the KNVB really were a little shocked by Van Gaal's availability."

Verweij also questioned why the association were unaware of it. "I also find it incredibly strange, by the way, that they did not know that themselves. Because Van Gaal was still the head coach in 2022, and I think he is also one of the people you really could consult in the search for a new head coach. Along with a number of others such as Bert van Marwijk, Dick Advocaat and Guus Hiddink."

Despite that, Verweij still expects the association to promote Reiziger. "I think the delay is to let the Louis van Gaal 'storm' blow over. Because there has still been no contact with Van Gaal, according to the latest information I have. It certainly has every appearance that they are really going to push ahead with Reiziger."