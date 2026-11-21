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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, the Netherlands defender, has opened the door to a possible departure from Anfield at the end of the current season, despite insisting he is capable of playing on for many more years.

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The 35-year-old centre-back is out of contract at Liverpool next summer. He's won two Premier League titles and the Champions League in a glittering career.

Van Dijk told Sky Sports he still doesn't know what will happen once this season ends.

He added: "The most important thing for me is that I feel good and I look after myself, and I think I have many more years ahead of me on the pitch."

And he dismissed anyone claiming to know his plans: "Whatever happens after this season, we'll see. At the moment, anyone who says they know what I'll be doing next season is not telling the truth, because I myself have no idea as I'm speaking to you now."

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The Dutchman insists he's relaxed about it all: "But I'm calm about it, because those who know me know that I only focus on what I can control, which right now is the Manchester United game, then we'll focus on the Champions League, and we'll see what happens in the new year."

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Reflecting on his time at Anfield, he said: "It has been a wonderful journey. I'll have completed almost 10 years in the summer, it has been a big part of my life, and I'll be forever grateful for everything that has happened over these years."

On the contract itself: "If the contract is renewed, we'll see, and if not, I'll say goodbye to everyone in the summer."

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Asked how hard an exit would be emotionally, he admitted: "Yes, it will be hard on me and on my family, probably more than anyone, because it has been a wonderful time."

Still, he won't look too far ahead: "But I don't look too far into the future, and I think that has been part of my success as well, and I won't change my approach now. What will happen, will happen. Let's wait and see."

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Van Dijk hails his partnership with Jacquet

On the pitch, Van Dijk has started the season well, helped by an obvious understanding with his young new centre-back partner, Jérémy Jacquet.

The captain is clearly impressed. He says the pair are working together on and off the pitch to build the kind of relationship that lets them perform at the highest level.

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Of Jacquet, he said: "He has been excellent so far, I have to admit. He's very young but he plays with great maturity. He's still only 21 and he will improve a lot, which is a good thing."

He continued: "I talk to him a lot during matches, afterwards, in training and at certain moments when I feel I can help him."

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For Van Dijk, a partnership only grows with games: "In a centre-back partnership, you each have to understand the other's strengths and sometimes their weaknesses, and then complement each other in those areas, and that only comes from playing matches."

He added: "Things are going well because he helps me and I help him, and that's how it should be. I'm pleased with our start together, and now it's up to him to maintain this level and this consistency and to stay calm."

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But he also had a word of warning: "A player can easily get carried away by all the praise he receives, and he really does deserve it, but I know what happens when you put in a below-par performance. He just has to keep working and stay relevant and fit, and then things will go very well."