Van Dijk on Manchester City's accusations: I will respond at the right time!

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has promised to share his view on the charges against Manchester City once "the situation is properly settled".

City crushed Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday in their first match since being found guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial regulations.

The game stayed goalless for an hour. Then Ryan Gravenberch picked up a second yellow card, and City took control.

Erling Haaland broke the deadlock just three minutes after the red card, and Jeremy Doku doubled the lead with a superb curling strike.

Rayan Cherki added a third in the 78th minute. City's first match since being found guilty of "serious breaches" of the financial rules ended in an emphatic win.

Asked about the guilty verdict after a frustrating defeat, Van Dijk said: "The only thing I can say, because it is still ongoing, is that I really enjoyed the competition."

He added, as reported by English newspaper "Metro": "But that happens on the pitch, while what happened off it is a completely different story. And because the matter is still ongoing, it is not appropriate for me to comment on it."

The Dutchman continued: "When it is finally resolved, I will definitely share my comments on it, but let's wait and see for now."

On the match itself, Van Dijk explained: "The first half was good from our side. We showed our enthusiasm, and we could have been better at times when we had the chance to counter-attack."

He went on: "In the second half, the red card changed the course of the game, especially after conceding a quick goal. We ended up with ten men, and that is a fact, and we conceded a quick goal after that, which made the match against them very difficult once again."

On the Anfield crowd, he added: "I think the atmosphere here is always good, I have been lucky to play in many big games here."

His final word: "Maybe it was different for the other players, but for me I was ready for the contest, and I think we showed that especially in the first half."



