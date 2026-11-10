Van der Meijde stunned by Ajax coach Míchel’s decision

Andy van der Meijde is fed up with Míchel Sánchez's Ajax line-ups. The former forward cannot understand why, for example, Davy Klaassen regularly plays as a false right winger.

With Steven Berghuis among those injured, the Spanish coach moved Klaassen forward. It worked well in the 2-5 win against FC Groningen, but Van der Meijde believes it was less effective away at FC Twente.

"If you've got Klaassen playing as a right winger. With all due respect. He's always been important, but don't play him as a right winger. Just put him in midfield, behind the striker or something. This can't be right! Defensively, Klaassen can't cope any more," the pundit fumes on Voetbaltijd on 1Twente.

Ajax's line-up against Twente on Sunday also caught Van der Meijde's eye. "Two of those young centre-backs (Bouwman and Janse, ed.). And then you've got Baas playing in front of them."

"He hasn't played there that much either, and then you go and play this way against a top club like FC Twente. I would have started Daley Blind," Van der Meijde said of the Ajax coach's selection.

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Blind came on for Ajax in the closing stages on Sunday as they defended a 1-2 lead. Deep into stoppage time, Lucas Rosa pulled Ramiz Zerrouki's shirt, earning Twente a penalty. Wout Weghorst scored to make it 2-2.

After the international break, Ajax resume their league campaign at home against ADO Den Haag. A week later comes the always fiercely contested Klassieker against Feyenoord.