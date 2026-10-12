René van der Gijp is astonished by Dusan Tadic's criticism of his NEC team-mates. Wim Kieft is far more sympathetic towards the outspoken forward on Monday's KieftJansenEgmondGijp.

"It's harder to have weaker players around you. I regularly make moves to set things up and don't get the ball. Or I don't get it back. Apparently my brain works too quickly," Tadic said last week in a headline-making interview with NU.nl.

Van der Gijp responds sarcastically on Monday to the 37-year-old NEC forward: "Every time I hear Tadic speak, I search Wikipedia. And then I think: FC Groningen, FC Twente, Southampton, Ajax. I don't see Real Madrid there. And I don't see Arsenal or Juventus either."

"He certainly thinks highly of himself. And, of course, there isn't a word of a lie in it," says Kieft, who can understand to some extent why Tadic is unhappy with the standard of coach Dick Schreuder's squad.

Kieft goes on: "Ajax are a bigger club than NEC and have better players. I think Tadic is a good footballer, but is he an Ajax icon?" He adds: "When you talk about icons, you look to the team of 1995 and the 1970s."

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Joining in, Van der Gijp says: "Icons are people like Willy van der Kuijlen. People like you, Wim. You won the European Cup 1. People who have achieved something of that magnitude. But becoming champions with PSV is no achievement."

"He's a very proud lad. I don't think he's a bad lad. Absolutely not, not at all," Kieft says, refusing to tear Tadic apart completely on the podcast.