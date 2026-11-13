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René van der Gijp can't understand why PSV are in talks with Kevin De Bruyne. The Vandaag Inside analyst believes the 35-year-old Napoli midfielder is past his best.

On the prospect of De Bruyne arriving in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie, Van der Gijp says: "An exceptional player. But he gave everything he had at Manchester City."

"That other bloke is doing well. The one from the Eastern Bloc, Perisic," Johan Derksen interjects. "He's doing really well."

Sports marketer Chris Woerts disagrees with Van der Gijp: "De Bruyne is 35. He can still hold his own at PSV, you know. He now earns 11.5 million at Napoli."

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"Those good players can still hold their own in the Dutch league. They can't manage that any more in a serious league," Derksen adds.

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Early on Thursday morning, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira broke the story from Italy. Dutch newspapers were full of news about De Bruyne later that morning.

Asked about the interest after Turkey - Belgium (1-2) in the Nations League, in which he scored once, De Bruyne said: "When I got up this morning, I saw that a lot of people had sent me something."

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"Right now I'm here and I'm just doing my job. I'm having a good season and I'm glad I'm fit to help the team and can play matches," he concluded. "What will be, will be."

De Bruyne is under contract at Napoli until mid-2027, with an option for an additional season. Transfermarkt estimates his current value at €8 million.