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Giovanni van Bronckhorst took encouragement from Feyenoord's performance despite their defeat to FC Porto. The Rotterdam side lost 1-0 at De Kuip on Tuesday evening and have now gone seven competitive matches without a win. After the Champions League match, the coach spoke to Ziggo Sport about the highly unusual late disallowed goal, among other things.

Feyenoord fell behind after just two minutes through an own goal by Oussama Targhalline, but Van Bronckhorst said they did not let it unsettle them. "You feel, of course, that it's not a good start, but that makes it all the more impressive how we kept going afterwards and committed fully to attacking. I think we played really well today."

The coach saw plenty to build on in the coming matches. "This gives us confidence for the rest of the league campaign. When you're going through such a difficult spell and you can produce this against Porto, the only thing we were missing today was the result."

Van Bronckhorst also noted that his side created chances much more easily than in previous matches. "Their goalkeeper made a couple of great saves too. It wasn't down to a lack of effort from us, and we were making progress."

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Florian Kastenmeier also earned praise from the Feyenoord coach. The German goalkeeper started ahead of Tjark Ernst against Porto and impressed Van Bronckhorst. "I think Florian played a really great game today. To come onto the pitch in a situation like this and make your Champions League debut. You can see we have a bit more composure playing out from the back and can build attacks a bit more easily, whether we go short or long."

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Van Bronckhorst hopes his side can build on that performance in Sunday's De Klassieker against Ajax. "If there really is something positive to take from this, I want to hold on to it. I think that makes sense for the lads, and I've told them that too."

"I do feel the team have confidence," the coach continued. "I see a team who want to go for it, who do everything they can to win a match. You could see that on the pitch today, and we have to show it on Sunday too."

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Feyenoord briefly appeared to have drawn level late on against Porto through a Nacho Ferri header after referee Irfan Peljto received a signal on his watch and awarded a goal. "At first it wasn't a goal, of course, and it didn't look like one either. Then he pointed to his watch," said Van Bronckhorst.

"I've experienced a goal in this stadium being given because of a watch before. That was against PSV." The Feyenoord coach was referring to goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet's much-discussed own goal in 2017.

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The goal was ultimately ruled out after a VAR review, and the referee approached Van Bronckhorst after the final whistle. "In the end, you have to wait. You know the VAR will look at it, and if it's not a goal, it's not a goal. The referee apologised after the match as well because the watches simply weren't working properly."