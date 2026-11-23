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Valentijn Driessen has been scathing about Matthijs de Ligt on Kick-Off by De Telegraaf. The defender looked particularly vulnerable on Sunday as Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-0.

"He makes three enormous mistakes, man. It was as if an amateur footballer was out there," said Driessen, who watched the Manchester United defender with growing disbelief on Sunday.

Presenter Pim Sedee pointed out that De Ligt was up against Liverpool's lightning-quick forwards and that Leny Yoro saw red early on for bringing down Aleksander Isak when he was through on goal.

"It's about reading the situation," Driessen replied. "Even if there are 10 Usain Bolts running around, it's about reading the situation."

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"And De Ligt went for a ball in a really strange way, with his right foot. Of course, he ended up on his backside again. You think: how on earth is that possible? Where on earth has the De Ligt from Ajax gone?" Driessen wondered aloud.

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"These are very simple things," Driessen continued. "When you see a ball coming like that, surely you can judge whether you need to go for it or can let it run. But he hadn't even looked. He hadn't looked at all. So De Ligt just takes a gamble."

The English media also tore into De Ligt after the match. "What he was thinking when he let the ball go and gave Isak the chance to break through, leading to the red card, is a mystery," wrote the Manchester Evening News, which gave De Ligt a rating of 3. "Pochettino seems to like him, but this was a painful return to the Premier League."

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Gary Neville criticised the Dutchman's performance too. "De Ligt makes a mess of it. He couldn't believe it, but he has played at centre-back before."

"He couldn't believe Yoro wasn't there. Then Yoro makes contact, and that's clumsy. Honestly, it can't get any worse than this. The back four are only thinking about their own jobs. They're scared," was the verdict on Sky Sports.

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