Excelsior have strengthened their squad with immediate effect by signing Mario Domínguez. The Rotterdam club have taken the striker on loan from Valencia and also secured an option to buy.

Granada-born Domínguez joined Valencia's academy at 14. The 22-year-old forward went on to become the all-time top scorer for Valencia Mestalla, the club's second team. He reached that mark at the end of April this year with his 28th goal, in 81 matches.

He made his LaLiga debut in 2022 but never fully broke into the first team. In total, he played five matches for Los Che.

"Lots of goals and hard work for the team. That is what people can expect from me," Domínguez said, attributing his eye for goal to 'feeling'. "You see the goal and a connection emerges. You can't train that, it's just there."

Ruben den Uil played a decisive part in Domínguez's choice. "The coach gave me confidence. I noticed how much he wanted me here, and that made the difference. And I find the Eredivisie an attractive league, especially for strikers."

As for what appeals to him, Domínguez said: "Attacking football, lots of young players. I think I can adapt quickly here. For me, this is the perfect step. The league has started. We are going to do this together and work towards our goal."

After Jerolldino Bergraaf left for AZ and Mike van Duinen also departed, Excelsior needed attacking reinforcements. The club had already added to their forward line in mid-July with Ilano Silva Timas, who arrived from MVV Maastricht.