USMNT FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

USMNT FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a US server and stream the action live. All of the United States' games will be shown on the free-to-air national network FOX (via the FOX Sports app) or with Spanish-language commentary on Telemundo (via Peacock).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in the United States?

In the United States, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are split between FOX Sports for English-language coverage and NBCUniversal's Telemundo for Spanish-language coverage.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

FOX & Telemundo: As the primary over-the-air broadcast partners, these networks will carry the tournament's biggest games completely free via your local television antenna. You can watch high-profile matchups, including the opening ceremonies, the World Cup Final, and all of the USMNT's highly anticipated Group D fixtures against Paraguay, Australia, and Turkiye without needing a paid cable subscription.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

FOX Sports App & Peacock: For comprehensive digital access, viewers can stream the action across multiple devices. Fox Sports will offer live streams of their broadcasts through the FOX Sports app(requiring TV provider credentials), while NBC Universal's Peacock service will serve as the premier streaming home for Spanish-language coverage, offering live access to matches, multi-feed setups, and comprehensive on-demand replays.







