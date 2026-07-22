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Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Using a World Champion.. Yamal Learns a New Sport After Winning the World Cup

Spain vs Argentina
Spain
Argentina
World Cup
Barcelona
L. Yamal
Spain
Argentina
US

He was given a rest before the new season.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has taken up a new sport just days after being crowned 2026 World Cup champion with Spain.

La Roja beat Argentina 1-0 in the final to claim the second star in their history.

Lamine celebrated the triumph with his teammates and the Spanish supporters before taking a break ahead of his return to Barcelona training for the new season.

Global network ESPN have published a video of the youngster learning to surf.

They wrote: "Brazilian Olympic champion Gabriel Medina gives the Spanish star lessons in surfing."



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