How to buy Uruguay vs Spain tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio Akron information & more

June 26 promises to be one of the standout days of World Cup 2026, with the Group H blockbuster, Uruguay vs Spain, taking place at Estadio Akron in Mexico.

As well as being a clash between two of the most prestigious footballing nations on the globe, both with fervent fanbases, it’s also the final group-stage game for both teams, so it's looking likely that the result will determine who finishes top of the table.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information for the Uruguay vs Spain World Cup match in Zapopan (Guadalajara), including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Uruguay vs Spain World Cup match?

What is Uruguay’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Mon, June 15 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia (6pm ET) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets Sun, June 21 Uruguay vs Cape Verde (6pm ET) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets Fri, June 26 Uruguay vs Spain (6pm CST) Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Guadalajara) Tickets

What is Spain’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Mon, June 15 Spain vs Cape Verde (12pm ET) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets Sun, June 21 Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12pm ET) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets Fri, June 26 Spain vs Uruguay (6pm CST) Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Guadalajara) Tickets

How to buy Uruguay vs Spain World Cup tickets

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets via the FIFA site since September 2025.

The last official phase of World Cup ticket sales, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament.

Didn't get a ticket in the first phases? Here are all the resale options below:

The official channel is the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets. The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, reopened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

It is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

Third-party sellers, such as StubHub , will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Uruguay vs Spain World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Official prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates for group matches that excluded host nations were $60 - $620.

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on third-party selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Uruguay vs Spain head-to-head record

URU Last 2 matches ESP 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Spain 3 - 1 Uruguay

Spain 2 - 0 Uruguay 1 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Where is Uruguay vs Spain?

Estadio Akron, formerly known as the Estadio Omnilife and Estadio Chivas, is a multipurpose stadium in Zapopan, near Guadalajara.

Since opening in 2010, it’s been the home ground of Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara.

Aside from football, various other sporting and entertainment events have been staged at the Estadio Akron.

The likes of Elton John, Coldplay, The Weeknd and Shakira have all played concerts there and Mexican boxing legend, Canelo Alvarez, fought John Ryder at the stadium in 2023.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Estadio Akron capacity will be 48,000. As well as Uruguay vs Spain, Estadio Akron will stage three other group encounters.

Uruguay vs Spain World Cup prediction

Spanish supporters still fondly reminisce about that astonishing four-year period where they reigned supreme as European champions (2008), added the World Cup to their trophy cabinet (2010) and then defended their European crown (2012).

While Spain have continually proved themselves the cream of the crop on their own continent, claiming the European Championship title three times in the past couple of decades, they have struggled to maintain a similar stranglehold on the global scene.

Amazingly, Spain have only recorded three victories at World Cup Finals (and not progressed past the Round of 16 stage) since getting their hands on the Jules Rimet trophy in 2010.

They failed to qualify from their group in 2014 and exited in the Round of 16 in both 2018 & 2022.

The red brigade will be keen to rectify matters in North America and they head to the World Cup Finals in fine form. Spain haven’t tasted defeat since losing 1-0 to Colombia in a friendly in London in March 2024, that’s a remarkable run of 28 games unbeaten.

Uruguay have a long and illustrious World Cup history too. They staged and won the first ever tournament in 1930 and would reign supreme for a second time 20 years later when the event returned to South America (Brazil 1950).

Under experienced club and national team coach, Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguay will be hoping for a deep run in North America. They disappointingly bowed out after the group phase in Qatar 2022 and they will want to avoid consecutive early exits for the first ever time.

Although Uruguay and Spain haven’t played each other since 2013, this will be the eleventh meeting between the sides. The South Americans are yet to register a victory having drawn 5 and lost 5. Both previous World Cup encounters, in 1950 and 1990, finished tied.