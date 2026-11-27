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Sporting CP left-back Maxi Araujo is reportedly open to joining Manchester United in January as Mauricio Pochettino searches for a replacement for injury-hit Luke Shaw. Having tracked the Uruguay international for months, Red Devils officials were convinced after watching him closely during Wednesday's 2-2 draw in Lisbon.

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United convinced by Lisbon display

According to Sport Witness, United used Wednesday's trip to Lisbon to assess Araujo up close and left convinced by the 26-year-old. Making his 14th start in 15 appearances this season, the Uruguay international played the full 90 minutes and assisted Luis Suarez's 33rd-minute opener. Mutual appreciation now exists between both parties, with the defender's camp very open to a winter switch to Old Trafford.

Red Devils renew summer interest

United's admiration for Araujo dates back to April, when they were among several Premier League clubs monitoring his progress. Despite finishing the summer without strengthening that position, reports last month linked both United and Arsenal with renewed plans to pursue him. At that stage, a source informed the outlet that there had been "nothing new" since their initial enquiries earlier in the year.

In August, Araujo had quietened transfer speculation by extending his Sporting contract until 2030, securing a top salary alongside an €80 million release clause. However, his commanding display against United has reignited their pursuit, with Pochettino also familiar with his qualities from facing him while in charge of the United States.

Injury issues force defensive rethink

The Red Devils' urgent need for reinforcements stems from persistent fitness problems on the left side of defence. Shaw and Harry Amass are the club's only two recognised left-backs, and both have contracts expiring in 2027. Shaw has struggled with numerous injuries throughout his spell in Manchester and has missed the last eight matches with a muscle problem.

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In his absence, former manager Michael Carrick mainly deployed Diogo Dalot out of position, while Pochettino opted to start Lisandro Martinez there. The report states that United are expected to enter the winter market for a natural left-back, making the South American an ideal fit for Pochettino's side.

Price tag complicates January deal

Despite Araujo's €80 million release clause, a fee of €50-60 million would reportedly be enough to prise him away from Sporting in January. However, the same source believes United are unlikely to invest that much on a full-back midway through the season. Whether Pochettino can persuade the Old Trafford hierarchy to sanction the outlay remains to be seen.