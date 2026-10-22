Marino Pusic has made an urgent call. The Dutch head coach of Al-Ahli acted swiftly after his side's Roshn League clash with Al-Khaleej was pushed back.

Al-Ahli were set to host Al-Khaleej today, Thursday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

The Roshn League association then announced the postponement earlier today, moving the fixture 24 hours to Friday. The reason: logistical problems that left the Al-Khaleej delegation unable to fly from Dammam to Jeddah.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Pusic reacted instantly, calling an evening session for his Al-Ahli players today to serve as the final preparation before Friday's game.

Next matches AHL Saudi Pro League 12:00 ALK

He had already put his squad through their last session yesterday, Wednesday. The postponement forces him to run it all again, wary of the physical toll should his players skip training entirely.

Al-Ahli sit fifth in the Saudi League table on 18 points, seven adrift of leaders Al-Qadsiah. Crucially, "Al-Raqi" have a game in hand.