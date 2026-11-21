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Argentine star Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami captain, has received the Major League Soccer Golden Boot, presented by Audi, for the 2026 season.

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Messi collected the award at a pre-match ceremony before Inter Miami's clash with Columbus Crew on Saturday evening local time, the game that opened the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas handed it over in recognition of a historic feat. Messi is the first player in the competition's history to finish as top scorer in two consecutive seasons.

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The Inter Miami captain topped the scoring charts with 26 goals in 31 regular-season matches.

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That put him clear of FC Dallas striker Petar Musa on 22 and Nashville striker Sam Surridge, who finished third with 21.

Goals were only half the story. He also laid on 17 assists, taking his total goal contributions to 43, more than any other player in the competition this season.

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The Argentina legend also led the way in goals per game, averaging 0.84.

He is now the sixth player in Major League Soccer history to win the Golden Boot more than once.

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Nobody before him, though, had won it in back-to-back seasons, according to Major League Soccer data.

The latest honour builds on an exceptional 2025, when he scored 29 goals and provided 19 assists in the regular season, 48 goal contributions in all, to win the Golden Boot for the first time. He also picked up the MLS MVP award that year, for the second season running.

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Now he wants the 2026 MVP award too. He's among the nominees for the third year in a row after winning it in 2024 and 2025, and another triumph would tighten his grip on the history of the competition's individual awards.

Inter Miami enter the knockout rounds as MLS Cup holders after finishing second in the Eastern Conference. They face seventh-placed Columbus Crew in a best-of-three series, with the first team to two wins going through.

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Miami won their first MLS Cup in 2025, beating Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the final.

Messi was named player of the tournament, with 15 goal contributions in the knockout rounds: 6 goals and 9 assists.

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He joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 and is still writing a new chapter of his career in the United States. In August 2026 he announced his retirement from international football with Argentina, after the 1-0 World Cup final defeat to Spain.