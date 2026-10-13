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FC Internazionale Milano v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images
Ahmad Salah
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Unprecedented figure: Inter write a black page in their European history

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... and an achievement never before accomplished by a Belgian side against the Italians!

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Inter Milan have hit a low they've never known in Europe, beaten 4-3 by Belgian side Club Brugge at the San Siro on Tuesday in the second round of the Champions League league phase.

According to Opta, "Inter have lost four consecutive matches in the European Cup/Champions League for the first time in their history."

The slide started with two defeats to Bodo/Glimt in last season's knockout rounds. Real Madrid then beat them in this season's opener, and now Club Brugge have done the same.

A historic statistic for Club Brugge at the San Siro

Brugge, meanwhile, became the first Belgian team to put four goals past Italian opposition in the European Cup/Champions League.

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Inter sit 28th of the 36 teams in the league phase table. Brugge have jumped to 18th with their first three points of the continental campaign, courtesy of one of the season's biggest shocks.

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Chances came and went for Inter all night, but a brittle defence and a string of individual errors handed Brugge the opening to turn the game on its head and claim a historic win at the San Siro.

Read also: Arteta on Messi's surprise for the Arsenal star: the eyes of the best player in history see better than anyone

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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