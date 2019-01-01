Uno-playing 'hooligan' Pogba apologises to train passengers - and goes unrecognised!

A noisy game of cards had unexpected consequences both for the Red Devil and an unsuspecting couple who were bemused by his offer of a selfie

Unruly train passenger Paul Pogba tried to make peace with fellow commuters by offering an apology photograph - only to find out they had no idea who the Manchester United star was.

Pogba and the rest of the United team were travelling from Manchester and indulging in rowdy rounds of the popular card game Uno.

Aware of the disturbance being caused, the Frenchman later approached other passengers to apologise for their behaviour, but was met with puzzled blank expressions.

"These lads knew they were making a bit of noise, so they come up to mum and dad, and apologise, and ask if they'd like a photo," Australian eSports commentator and son of the bemused couple Nate Patrick wrote on Twitter.

"Dad is like, 'oh, that's nice', and gives one of the gentlemen his phone for this stranger to take a photo of mum and dad on this train from Manchester.

"The stranger looks weirdly at my dad, and says (with a French accent) 'No, no, no, I am asking if you would like a photo with me, sir?

"My dad looks at my mum like 'who on earth does this guy think he is?'. But also my dad is mega-polite and obliges to be in the photo.

"Having read through all of these messages, my dad sends through the photo, and asks 'Nathan, you wouldn't happen to know who this is?'.

"My parents are on a train with entire Manchester United squad and they don't have a clue because of course they don't.

"The noisy Uno hooligans aren't loud university students on their way to watch a film, it's the most famous football team on the planet you stupid, stupid gorgeously ignorant adorable stupid people that I descended directly from."

It must have been a rather uncomfortable situation for Pogba, accustomed as he is to the stardom that being one of the world's best footballers brings - but perhaps this incident will make clear to him the dangers of going off the rails.