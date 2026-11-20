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Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari and Luis Diaz are all on Bayern Munich's lengthy attacking injury list. That gave unfamiliar face Noah Codjo-Evora a chance to make his debut against 1. FC Cologne.

The 19-year-old striker received his first senior squad call-up for a competitive match in the 1-1 (1-1) draw against Cologne . The 1.94-metre-tall forward normally scores for Bayern Munich's reserves, coached by legendary defender Dante.

Codjo-Evora replaced midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic in the 87th minute, making his competitive first-team debut on his first senior squad call-up.

The youngster has four goals and one assist in 14 Regionalliga appearances. He has also scored once in four Youth League matches for Bayern Munich's team. He extended his contract until 2030 just two weeks ago.

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What do Bayern Munich say about Noah Codjo-Evora?

"Noah had to contend with injury setbacks in his first two years with us, but his consistent performances have now made him an established member of our reserve side and our Youth League team," said youth department head Michael Wiesinger after the contract was signed.

Next matches LIL Champions League 15:00 FCB

"We are convinced that he is still a long way from fulfilling his potential, and we are therefore delighted that he will take his next steps in men's football with us."

Codjo-Evora holds Portuguese as well as French citizenship. He moved from FC Annecy to Munich in the summer of 2024, but injuries limited him to 31 appearances in his first two years there.