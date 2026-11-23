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Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has decided to leave young star Lamine Yamal out of the squad travelling to Azerbaijan to prepare for the clash with Sabah, after the player suffered discomfort in his right ankle. He will be given a period of rest before a series of tough fixtures awaiting the team in the coming period.

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Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Flick and the player agreed the decision together. Yamal has carried a heavy workload in recent weeks, and the coaching staff want him back to full physical sharpness for a run of fixtures against Deportivo, Atlético Madrid, Celta Vigo and Manchester City.

He isn't the only absentee. Rodri, Xavi Espart and Christensen are all injured, so Flick has turned to the reserve team to fill the gaps in his squad for a much-anticipated game.

Alex Campos gets the call, as does Belgian talent Biziwo, who is set to make his first appearance with Barcelona's first team after joining the Catalan club from Club Brugge last summer for €8.5 million.

Hamza misses out. Physical discomfort has kept him unavailable to Flick and Juliano Belletti this week. Between the posts, the squad has three goalkeepers: Joan García, Livaković and Szczęsny.

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In defence, Flick can call on Koundé, Eric García, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Cancelo, Balde and Alex Campos. Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Marc Bernal, Fermín, Brian Fariñas and Dani Olmo make up the midfield.

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Up front, Adeyemi, Gordon, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Biziwo complete the list.

Club president Joan Laporta has made the trip too, along with several board members, including Maria Elena Fort, Joan Soler, Àngel Riudalbas, Aureli Mas and Jaume Santiveri. On Wednesday they'll attend an event with Barcelona supporters' clubs, followed by an executive lunch ahead of the clash with Sabah.