Portugal made it two wins from two in the UEFA Nations League, seeing off hosts Norway 2-1 in a match that star Cristiano Ronaldo watched from the substitutes' bench.

Jorge Jesus left Ronaldo out of his starting eleven and instead fielded an attacking line-up led by Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix. Norway leaned on top scorer Erling Haaland, alongside Sorloth and Nusa.

The hosts started strongly. Portugal struck first, though. Neto swung in a cross on 17 minutes and Joao Felix pounced, drilling it into the net to hand his country the lead.

Norway hauled themselves level at the start of the second half. Haaland punished a Diogo Costa error from a Martin Odegaard free kick, tapping into an empty net on 51 minutes.

The parity lasted just three minutes. Goncalo Ramos restored Portugal's lead after a glaring blunder from goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, racing clear and dinking the ball beautifully over him for the visitors' second.

On came Rafael Leao and Vitinha as Jesus looked to protect the advantage and see the game out. Portugal held on for a 2-1 win, a second victory on the bounce that keeps their group campaign motoring.

Defeat was a rare thing for the hosts. Norway's last home loss before facing Portugal came against Spain, 1-0, on 15 October 2023 in qualifying for Euro 2024.

Fifteen consecutive matches at their Oslo stadium had passed unbeaten since then, with 11 wins and four draws, until Portugal finally ended the run.