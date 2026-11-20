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Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, has gone a long way towards securing the team's future, having succeeded over the past two years in renewing the contracts of 11 players on long-term deals, as part of a strategic plan aimed at preserving the core of the squad and ensuring it remains competitive in the years ahead.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, Xavi Espart is the latest talent to commit his future to Barcelona, officially signing a new contract on Friday that runs until 2030.

Espart is the last gem of the famous 2007 generation that also produced Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí. He joins a growing list of players Deco has tied down through two years of steady work, with the backing of club president Joan Laporta.

The run began in January 2025, when Barcelona extended the contracts of Gavi and Pedri until 2030. Pau Cubarsí followed in February of the same year, renewing until 2029.

Lamine Yamal signed his new contract in the summer, timed to coincide with his coming of age. Jules Koundé extended until 2030 in August, and Frenkie de Jong settled his future in October with a new deal running until 2029.

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The policy hasn't stopped at players already in the squad. New signings have been tied down too: Gordon until 2031, Joan García and Rodri until 2030, and Dani Olmo until 2029.

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Barcelona have used the 1:1 rule, which lets them spend everything they save in wages and player registration costs, to speed up the renewals and close the circle completely. It's a rule they could lose amid expectations surrounding the return to the Montjuïc stadium.

Fermín López was part of that push. On 6 February he signed a deserved new contract until 2031, with a significant pay rise.

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A source inside the Catalan club said: "Whoever truly deserves it, cannot object to the increases", a nod to the board's policy of rewarding players who deliver outstanding performances.

Recent weeks have brought fresh momentum. Raphinha signed a contract running until June 2030 two weeks ago, while Xavi Espart's renewal paves the way for Marc Bernal to extend until 2031.

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Gerard Martín looks next in line, and could finalise his new agreement before the end of this year.

That makes 11 strategic renewals in two years. It's a vital step in securing the future of a team on a cycle of positive results and continuous victories.

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Only one player's contract expires next June: Wojciech Szczęsny, who will leave the team.

In 2028, the deals of Alejandro Balde, Casado, Andreas Christensen and Marc-André ter Stegen run out, and it's easy to conclude they don't figure in Barcelona's future project. That includes left-back Balde, who is going through difficult days after Hansi Flick lost confidence in him.

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Naturally, this policy will push Barcelona's wage bill up again, after it fell noticeably in recent years.

Laporta may soon need to improve the contracts of two of the team's biggest stars, Pau Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal, and possibly extend them as well.

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Still, Deco has handled the renewals shrewdly over the past two years. Long contracts reduce other clubs' chances of signing Barcelona's players, and if the club are ever forced to sell, they'll negotiate from a position of strength.