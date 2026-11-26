Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Belgrade's Sava conference centre hosted the group-stage draw for the Under-21 European Championship finals. The tournament runs from 16 June to 3 July 2027 in Albania and Serbia. Alongside the European title, three places at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will be at stake.

The draw split the 14 qualified national teams and two host nations into four groups of four. Silvio Baldini's Italy Under-21s will face hosts Albania, Spain and Finland. The head coach attended the draw alongside his assistant Andrea Barzagli.

GROUP A: Serbia, Poland, England, France.

GROUP B: Albania, Spain, ITALY, Finland.

Advertisement Advertisement

GROUP C: Czechia, Portugal, Greece, Croatia.

Related Topics

GROUP D: Norway, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands.

Each group has one national team from each of the four pots, based on their positions in the UEFA coefficient rankings.

Advertisement

THE POTS

POT 1: Spain, Germany, England, Portugal.

Advertisement

POT 2: France, ITALY, Netherlands, Croatia.

POT 3: Poland, Greece, Finland, Norway.

Advertisement

POT 4: Belgium, Czechia, Serbia, Albania.

DRAW RESTRICTIONS

Advertisement

Serbia take position A1, closing Group A to the other Pot 4 nations. No group can contain two teams from the same pot.

Albania take position B1, closing Group B to the other Pot 4 nations because no group can contain two teams from the same pot.

Advertisement

STADIUMS IN ALBANIA

Arena Kombetare, Tirana (three Group B matches, one semi-final, final)

Advertisement

Elbasan Arena, Elbasan (three Group B matches, one quarter-final)

Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder (three Group D matches, one quarter-final)

Advertisement

Arena e Demave, Tirana (three Group D matches)

STADIUMS IN SERBIA

Advertisement

Belgrade Stadium, Belgrade (three Group A matches, one quarter-final, one semi-final)

Leskovac Stadium, Leskovac (three Group A matches)

Advertisement

Backa Stadium, Backa Topola (three Group C matches, possible Olympic play-off)

Loznica Stadium, Loznica (three Group C matches, one quarter-final).

Advertisement

THE KNOCKOUT STAGE

Quarter-final 1: Group A winners vs Group C runners-up

Advertisement

Quarter-final 2: Group C winners vs Group A runners-up

Quarter-final 3: Group B winners vs Group D runners-up

Advertisement

Quarter-final 4: Group D winners vs Group B runners-up

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winners vs quarter-final 2 winners

Advertisement

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 3 winners vs quarter-final 4 winners

Final: Semi-final 1 winners vs semi-final 2 winners.