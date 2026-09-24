Germany will not wear the previously announced green kit against the Netherlands on Thursday evening. UEFA have banned the German FA from using the special retro shirt, meaning Die Mannschaft will appear in black at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Earlier this week, the German FA unveiled images of the green kit prepared specially for the clash with the Netherlands. The shirt is a nod to the strip West Germany wore when they became world champions in 1990.

That shirt will not be seen in action for now. According to several German media outlets, it does not comply with the regulations UEFA apply to match clothing.

Part of the problem lies with the sleeves. There is said to be too little space to apply the mandatory Nations League logo correctly.

According to the reports, the shirt number is also missing from the chest. That means the retro kit does not comply with the European governing body's so-called Kit Regulations either.

UEFA have therefore refused permission for the green shirt to be worn against the Netherlands. Germany had to switch to a different kit at short notice for the meeting in Amsterdam.

Instead, the Germany internationals will kick off in an all-black kit. The planned tribute to the world title of 1990 will therefore not be on show during Netherlands v Germany.

Thursday night's meeting between the Netherlands and Germany kicks off at 20.45 at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. The side of debutant head coach Xavi will wear their familiar orange home shirt.















