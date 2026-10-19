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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-TRAININGAFP
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

UEFA forces a surprise change on Barcelona against Paris

Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Spain
France

The memory of the five-goal thrashing looms on the horizon

Barcelona will play their match against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes tomorrow, Tuesday, in the UEFA Champions League wearing last season's orange shirt.

The switch follows a request from UEFA and the broadcast rights holder that Barcelona avoid all of this season's kits to prevent problems with visual clarity.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Hansi Flick's Barcelona opted for last season's third shirt after UEFA and the broadcaster decided all three of the club's current kits could cause visual confusion during the game against Paris Saint-Germain.

Those involved ruled out Barcelona's main shirt, a blend of blue and dark red, along with both alternative strips.

The second shirt, which combines black and purple, resembles the colours of the French side. UEFA and the broadcasters also felt the blue in the third shirt could cause visibility problems for viewers watching at home.

This won't be the first time Barcelona have pulled on last season's orange kit during the current campaign. Flick's players wore it in a pre-season friendly against Basel.

That outing brings back good memories. Barcelona ran out 5-2 winners over Basel at St. Jakob-Park.


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