Two offers on the table: advanced moves to sell Saudi club Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad's future is in the spotlight. Rapid moves to privatise the Saudi club and throw the door open to new investors have gathered pace, with two consortiums said to be battling for control. It is a step that could reshape the path of one of the most storied and best-supported clubs in the country.

Saudi media figure Abdullah Falata says the sale file has moved well beyond theory and into advanced practical steps. Two consortiums have submitted offers to the body overseeing the acquisition, though no final buyer has been named officially.

Speaking on the "Al-Mansa" programme on the "Thmanyah" channel network, Falata explained that the procedures are heading in the right direction. He hopes the deal can be wrapped up before the end of the current season.

"I expect and hope that the matter will be completed by the end of the season, because the procedures are moving forward, and some commitments have entered into at the current stage," the Saudi media figure said.









Decisive stages are now within reach. The moves tied to the sale continue, even if the winning investor and a final ownership transfer agreement remain unannounced.

Behind it all sits a broader project to privatise Saudi sports clubs, part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. That drive aims to widen private sector involvement in sporting investment, strengthen governance and secure financial sustainability for clubs.

Word circulating about the deal suggests the Public Investment Fund wants to sell 70% of Al-Ittihad's shares while holding on to a 30% stake. A new investor would take the larger share of ownership, with the Fund staying on as a partner.









The process could hand Al-Ittihad a chance to tap into private sector money, developing their finances and sharpening their ability to compete while protecting their historic standing and vast fan base.

Progress and multiple bidders aside, nobody has officially revealed the details of the offers or their financial value. The identity of the party that will win the larger share of the club's shares also remains under wraps.

Two consortiums joining the race points to genuine appetite to invest in the club, according to Falata. Finalising the deal, though, hinges on completing the necessary procedures and agreeing final terms between the parties involved.

The end of the current season remains the target Falata is hoping for, with everything resting on how the moves unfold over the coming weeks.







