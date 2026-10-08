Two more years: a major development inflames the war between Pérez and Tebas

A press report revealed on Thursday a new development that signals the continuation of the current clash between Real Madrid, chaired by Florentino Pérez, and La Liga, led by Javier Tebas.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Real Madrid will keep their place on the Spanish league's delegates committee for the next two years, as one of six first-division teams sitting alongside six second-division sides. Madrid joined the committee in 2024 after a four-year absence, backed at the time by Real Sociedad and Valladolid.

Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao have thrown their weight behind the club this time to help retain the seat.

Madrid's re-election lands in the middle of an ongoing conflict between Pérez's club and La Liga president Javier Tebas.

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That feud has flared up again in recent weeks, first after the Madrid derby and then over the complaint lodged with UEFA concerning the Negreira case, which the European body confirmed a week ago.

The committee's duties include the following:

1- Requesting the convening of the general assembly meeting and properly implementing the agreements approved by the general assembly and/or the division boards.

2- Proposing the appointment, dismissal and re-election of external auditors to the general assembly, based on a proposal from the audit and internal control committee.

3- Negotiating and, where appropriate, approving, subject to ratification by the extraordinary general assembly referred to in Article 11 (f) of the statutes, agreements with the Spanish Football Federation, the Union of European Football Associations and public institutions.

4- Resolving urgent matters raised by any member in relation to issues approved by a competent body, while respecting the organic hierarchy and the legal and regulatory provisions in all cases.

5- Proposing the opening of disciplinary proceedings.

6- Issuing the reports required under the applicable legislation, which may be delegated, where appropriate, to the legal director.

This delegation must be granted by the majority required to take decisions on the matter covered by this section.

7- Drafting the budget of the Spanish league, as well as drafting the report, the profit and loss account and the budget settlement.

8- Recommending rules and criteria for the preparation of budgets by the members of the Spanish league (La Liga).

9- Appointing members of the audit and internal control committee based on a proposal from the president.

Madrid have made a habit of voicing their opposition to La Liga's proposals in this forum, where general director José Ángel Sánchez usually represents them.