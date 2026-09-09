The problem of squandered chances in front of goal has been a worrying concern for Real Madrid's fans of late, but it seems that manager Jose Mourinho views the matter differently.

Real Madrid ground out an unconvincing 2-1 win over Inter Milan on Tuesday evening in their opening Champions League fixture. It came just days after they suffered their first La Liga defeat, going down 1-0 to Real Betis.

The problem is a familiar one. Real keep reaching dangerous areas and carving out chances, yet they struggle to convert them, and the Santiago Bernabeu faithful have begun to demand more cutting edge in front of goal.

15 clear chances and just two goals

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Real Madrid created 15 clear scoring chances across their last two matches against Real Betis and Inter Milan, but scored only two goals. Those figures may raise eyebrows outside the club's walls.

Jude Bellingham was among the worst offenders, spurning two easy opportunities in front of the Italian side's goal that would have been enough to pad out the team's tally.

Mourinho and his players see it differently. To them, the side's ability to repeatedly reach the opposition goal is the most important indicator, and the current problem lies in the final touch rather than the way they attack.

No change in course

Inside the dressing room, the belief is that the team is finding spaces, particularly on quick attacks, reaching the opponent's areas and regularly getting players into dangerous positions.

There is no intention, then, to make fundamental changes to the style of play because of the last two matches. Mourinho insists on sticking with the current approach while working to sharpen decision-making, accuracy and effectiveness in the final third, according to Marca.

The Portuguese boss believes scoring runs in cycles. In some matches the team will convert most of its chances, while in others it needs many attempts to find the net.

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Complete confidence within the team

Fifteen clear chances across two matches is a positive sign for the coaching staff, especially with the team still working to absorb some of the details and mechanisms specific to Mourinho's style.

Harmony between the attacking players can still improve, the manager believes, but the side already has the foundations to create danger consistently.

Mourinho, for that reason, does not want his players losing confidence over a temporary spell of poor finishing. The message inside Real Madrid's dressing room is clear: the course will not change.

The team needs a greater degree of decisiveness in front of goal, but it sees no reason to abandon the style that gets it into the opposition penalty area time after time, despite the growing noise and impatience in the stands of the Bernabeu.

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