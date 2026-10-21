Mikel Arteta has named his Arsenal side to face Bayern Munich tonight at the Allianz Arena in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

The Spaniard made two changes from the team that beat Nottingham Forest last Sunday in the Premier League.

Noni Madueke replaced Eberechi Eze, while Jurrien Timber came in for Ben White.

Arsenal's line-up was as follows:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Madueke and Havertz.

Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, named his Bayern Munich side with Harry Kane leading the line as usual. Luis Diaz starts on the bench, despite his hat-trick in the recent win over Leipzig.

Bayern Munich's line-up was as follows:

Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Stanisic, Pavlovic, Bischof, Gnabry, Olise, Davies and Harry Kane.