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Could Real Madrid and Antonio Rüdiger part ways at the end of the season? A Bundesliga player could replace him.

Real Madrid reportedly have two Bundesliga players in mind if Rüdiger leaves next summer.

According to Spanish journalist Jorge Picon of Radio Marca, signs point to this being Rüdiger's final season at Real Madrid. The former international's contract expires at the end of June, and those around the club reportedly expect him to leave.

Should Rüdiger leave after five years, Real Madrid will need a replacement. Picon says they are tracking four players: Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund, Finn Jeltsch of VfB Stuttgart, Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan and Jacobo Ramon of Como Calcio.

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Ramon would probably be by far the cheapest option. Real Madrid secured a buy-back clause when they sold the 21-year-old to the Italian club in summer 2025, reportedly worth around €9 million.

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Could Nico Schlotterbeck join Real Madrid via a release clause?

The other three would almost certainly cost Madrid considerably more. Schlotterbeck extended his contract in early summer and is tied to Borussia Dortmund until 2031. A release clause could allow him to leave next summer for a reported fee of between €50 million and €60 million.

Jeltsch's VfB contract runs until 2030, while Bastoni's deal with Inter runs until 2028. Both would probably cost a similar amount. Barcelona have also repeatedly shown strong interest in the Italian at Inter Milan.

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Antonio Rüdiger wants to win a trophy at Real Madrid

Speaking to The Athletic, Rüdiger said he was determined to win a trophy in what could be his last season at Real Madrid. "Two years in which we have won nothing at Real Madrid. That is terrible." The returning Jose Mourinho is expected to satisfy the Spanish record champions' hunger for major trophies.

Rüdiger declined to discuss his own future. For now, he is focused entirely on his footballing duties. "My priority is to win," Rüdiger stressed.