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Carlos Alcaraz eased concerns over his thigh injury with an impressive performance at the ATP Finals.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion from Spain beat Italy's Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-1 in his third group match and looked fully fit.

Alcaraz's pursuit of a first title in Turin looks on track. He remains the strongest challenger to Germany's top star Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz wore a black bandage around his left thigh after an MRI scan on Thursday. He moved well and gave Cobolli no openings on serve. He kept rallies short when he could and struck an impressive 29 winners.

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It was Alcaraz's twelfth consecutive win. His medical team had given him the go-ahead to continue in the tournament the previous day, following mild concerns after his second group match against Russia's Daniil Medwedew.

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After three wins in three group matches, he will face American Ben Shelton in Saturday's semi-final. A much-anticipated meeting with world number one Zverev could await in the final.

Alcaraz is in outstanding form. The 23-year-old arrived in Turin full of confidence after winning tournaments in Vienna and Paris. He could become the third Spaniard, after Manuel Orantes in 1976 and Àlex Corretja in 1998, to be crowned unofficial world champion.