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A Real Madrid star squandered a golden opportunity to cement his place in the side's line-up after a poor showing in the match against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

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Real Madrid shrugged off a modest performance to come from behind against Celta Vigo and make it nine wins on the bounce.

Mourinho's side, disrupted by line-up changes after the international break, were lacklustre in the first half (0-1). After the interval they sprang to life, and substitutes led by Vinicius and Espi drove them to a 2-1 win.

The Portuguese coach shuffled his starting XI, handing starts to three players who hadn't been regulars: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Carreras and Camavinga.

Mourinho replaced all three in the second half. The Englishman failed to make the most of the fresh chance his coach had given him, and he drew criticism after the match.

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As Mundo Deportivo pointed out, the former Liverpool man offered nothing of note in attack and left his flank exposed in the move that led to Pablo Durán's opener.

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Trent sent eight crosses into the box, and only three of them were accurate. He also recovered the ball six times and won the only duel he contested, according to data from Sofascore.

His modest display once again vindicated Mourinho's decision to deploy Fede Valverde at right-back.

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Many see the Uruguayan's conversion to full-back as one of the reasons Real Madrid have hit their best levels of performance and results in recent years.

The Englishman has slipped into a fringe role. He only starts when Valverde, one of the most heavily used players in the squad, needs a rest.

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That was the case in the win over Racing, when Alexander-Arnold played the full 90 minutes with the Uruguayan missing because of discomfort. He started against Celta Vigo too, with Valverde on the bench.

With Dumfries available, every sign points to the former Liverpool man being Mourinho's third choice at right-back.

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Thrilling win for Real Madrid

Real Madrid escaped the Celta Vigo trap, turning a one-goal deficit into a thrilling 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening in the 13th round of La Liga.

Los Blancos struggled to cope with their visitors' pressure until a late goal settled the contest. The result keeps them in pursuit of leaders Barcelona at the top of the table.

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Vinicius Junior returned to the squad after serving a four-match ban for his sending-off against Villarreal. The Brazilian started on the bench before coming on in the second half.

Jude Bellingham (66th minute) and Carlos Espi (85th minute) scored Real Madrid's goals against Celta Vigo.

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The win takes Real Madrid to 33 points, second in La Liga and three behind leaders Barcelona.

Celta Vigo stay on 13 points in 14th place in La Liga.