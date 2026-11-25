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Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, has set Egyptian football fans talking after dedicating a brief post to Ismaily on his official Facebook account, at an extremely difficult time for one of Egypt's most storied clubs.

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Al-Sheikh posted just one word, "Ismaily", with no explanation of what he meant or what move might lie behind it. That left plenty of room for interpretation, especially once large numbers of the club's supporters responded by urging him to step in and rescue the club. Many welcomed the idea of him investing along the lines of his previous venture with Pyramids.

Then, a few hours ago, the Saudi official posted an Ismaily shirt in a Facebook story. The speculation only grew.

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The outline of an investment project

Media personality Ibrahim Faiq, meanwhile, used his Facebook account to reveal details and conditions linked to a possible investment project at Ismaily. He said that "the deal will not involve the Public Investment Fund or any sovereign fund, but will be a personal investment by a well-known Arab investor", but stopped short of naming the investor.

Faiq added that "completing the project requires the approval of the Egyptian state and the removal of administrative and bureaucratic obstacles to ease the procedures and ensure the deal is concluded quickly, as well as granting a long-term usufruct right over Ismailia Stadium, with the investor given full powers to develop it, modernise its infrastructure and turn it into a world-class stadium".

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He also stressed the need to allocate leased land within Ismailia for a world-class talent-scouting academy, which would help the club recover its role as a main source of talent in Egyptian football. The conditions, according to Faiq, include giving the investor 100% full powers over decisions concerning the club's interests, with a controlling stake of up to 80%. That would allow him to tackle the accumulated losses and debts that contributed to Ismaily's decline and relegation to the lower division.

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Officially, the club have yet to hear from Al-Sheikh. Mohamed Raef, head of the committee appointed to run Ismaily, said there had been no contact about investment so far, but strongly welcomed the idea. He told Masrawy: "Turki Al-Sheikh has not contacted us so far about investing in the club, but we strongly welcome the idea, especially if it comes from a figure of Turki Al-Sheikh's stature."

Raef added that the approved investment ratio gives any potential investor a stake of between 51% and a maximum of 60% if an agreement is reached. The club's general assembly, he stressed, had already signed off on that figure.

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Mohamed Sobhi, the former Ismaily captain and goalkeeper, weighed in too. He reposted Al-Sheikh's post on Facebook with a direct message of welcome to the Saudi adviser, but tied any investment to preserving the club's identity, history and assets.

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Sobhi wrote: "Ismaily are not just a football club, but a great and historic institution with an unforgettable history and loyal fans who love this institution and support it in all circumstances. We welcome every serious step towards genuine investment aimed at returning the club to its natural place, on condition that Ismaily's identity, history, name and crest are preserved, and that the investment is a strong addition for the club and its fans, not at the expense of its identity or assets."

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The former goalkeeper added: "Ismaily deserve a lot, and their fans deserve joy and a return to the trophy podium", before extending a direct invitation to Al-Sheikh: "Welcome, Abu Nasser, among your family and your people. Ismaily's loyal fans welcome you, and we hope this will be the start of good things, stability and success for our great and historic club."

Ismaily need urgent financial and administrative intervention. They dropped into the second tier, the "Professional League", at the end of last season, their first time outside the Premier League in many years. Things haven't improved since: they sit 13th with 14 points from 12 matches.

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The post coincided with moves inside the club to open up the football company to investment. The management committee have approved the possibility of an investor's stake reaching 60%, in a bid to attract capital and fund the team's development. That makes Al-Sheikh coming in as an investment partner a real possibility, although nothing official links the step to his latest post.

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Al-Sheikh has been here before. In 2018 he took over Al Assiouty Sport, renamed the club Pyramids and pumped heavy investment into a team who quickly became contenders for domestic titles. In February 2019 he handed ownership to Emirati investor Salem Al-Shamsi.

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