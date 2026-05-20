How to buy Turkey vs Paraguay tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Levi's Stadium information & more

Turkey and Paraguay lock horns in the World Cup 2026 as Group D reaches matchday 2.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Turkey vs Paraguay, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Turkey vs Paraguay at the World Cup 2026?

Turkey World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13 2026 Australia vs Turkey BC Place Stadium, Vancouver Tickets June 19 2026 Turkey vs Paraguay Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 26 2026 Turkey vs United States SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets

Paraguay World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 12 2026 United States vs Paraguay SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets June 19 2026 Turkey vs Paraguay Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 26 2026 Paraguay vs Australia Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets

How to buy Turkey vs Paraguay tickets?

The major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Turkey vs Paraguay tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Turkey vs Paraguay match, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As California is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter at Levi's Stadium.

Everything you need to know about Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium is widely considered one of the most environmentally friendly stadiums in the world, featuring a "living roof" and solar panels that generate enough energy to power the stadium during game days.

The stadium can be expanded to hold approximately 71,000 spectators for major international soccer matches. It will host six 2026 World Cup matches, including a Round of 32 clash on 1 July.

A 27,000-square-foot green roof atop the suite tower helps regulate the building's temperature and provides a unique aesthetic for aerial broadcasts.

As the home of Silicon Valley's team, it features some of the fastest Wi-Fi in any sports venue, designed to handle tens of thousands of fans streaming and sharing content simultaneously.