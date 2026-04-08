How to buy Turkey World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Turkey are ready to shine on the world’s biggest stage once again as the FIFA World Cup 2026 heads to North America.

The expansion to 48 teams has paved the way for more drama, more goals, and more opportunities for the Turkish national team to recreate the magic of their historic 2002 run.

Are you ready to witness Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and the rest of the squad take on the world? GOAL has you covered with the ultimate guide to securing your Türkiye World Cup 2026 tickets.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be a marathon of world-class football, running from June 11 to July 19, 2026. This edition marks a historic milestone as the first tournament hosted by three nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

A total of 104 matches will be played across 16 iconic host cities. The sheer scale of the event means fans will have more chances than ever to see their favorite teams in person. The host cities across the three nations are:

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey (New York), Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey (New York), Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle. Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey.

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey. Canada: Toronto and Vancouver.

Turkey World Cup 2026 schedule

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 13, 2026 Australia vs. Türkiye BC Place (Vancouver, Canada) Tickets June 19, 2026 Türkiye vs. Paraguay Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA) Tickets June 25, 2026 USA vs. Türkiye SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA) Tickets

How to buy Turkey World Cup 2026 tickets

Securing tickets for the World Cup requires a bit of planning, but there are several ways to ensure you don’t miss out on the action.

Official FIFA Sales Phases

FIFA typically operated with three main sales phases. The final phase, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, is currently live, having launched on April 1.

Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation.

This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

Resale and Secondary Marketplaces

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Turkey World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup are designed to accommodate various budgets, though demand will naturally drive prices for premium seating. Tickets are generally categorized into four tiers:

Category 1: Prime seating located in the central areas of the lower and middle tiers. These offer the best views and are the most expensive.

Prime seating located in the central areas of the lower and middle tiers. These offer the best views and are the most expensive. Category 2: Located mainly in the corners or behind the Category 1 sections, offering a great balance of view and value.

Located mainly in the corners or behind the Category 1 sections, offering a great balance of view and value. Category 3: Seating located in the higher tiers or further from the pitch.

Seating located in the higher tiers or further from the pitch. Category 4: The most affordable seats, often reserved for local residents of the host nation, though some become available for international fans during general sales.

For Türkiye fans, the cheapest tickets for group stage matches are expected to start around $60 to $70 USD. However, for high-stakes games or seats in iconic venues like the Estadio Azteca or SoFi Stadium, prices will scale upward.

Tournament Stage Estimated Price Range (USD) Group Stage $60 - $650 Round of 32 $100 - $800 Round of 16 $150 - $1,000 Quarter-Finals $200 - $1,500 Semi-Finals $350 - $3,000 Final $1,000 - $8,000+

Hospitality Packages

For fans who want to experience the World Cup in ultimate comfort, hospitality packages are available. These provide more than just a seat; they offer a full VIP experience. Options often include:

Match Experience: Includes a Category 1 ticket, premium food and beverage service, and commemorative gifts.

Includes a Category 1 ticket, premium food and beverage service, and commemorative gifts. Hospitality Lounges: Access to exclusive lounges before, during, and after the match.

Access to exclusive lounges before, during, and after the match. Private Suites: The pinnacle of luxury, offering a private space for groups with dedicated service and the best views in the house.

Hospitality prices typically start around $1,500 USD per person for group stage matches and can exceed $10,000 for the final in New Jersey.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

The venues selected for the 2026 World Cup are world-class, ranging from historic cathedrals of football to modern architectural marvels.