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How to buy Turkey World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

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Here's exactly how you can get tickets to see Turkey live in action

Turkey are ready to shine on the world’s biggest stage once again as the FIFA World Cup 2026 heads to North America. 

The expansion to 48 teams has paved the way for more drama, more goals, and more opportunities for the Turkish national team to recreate the magic of their historic 2002 run. 

Are you ready to witness Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and the rest of the squad take on the world? GOAL has you covered with the ultimate guide to securing your Türkiye World Cup 2026 tickets.

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When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be a marathon of world-class football, running from June 11 to July 19, 2026. This edition marks a historic milestone as the first tournament hosted by three nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

A total of 104 matches will be played across 16 iconic host cities. The sheer scale of the event means fans will have more chances than ever to see their favorite teams in person. The host cities across the three nations are:

  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey (New York), Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey.
  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver.

Turkey World Cup 2026 schedule

DateFixtureVenueTickets
June 13, 2026Australia vs. TürkiyeBC Place (Vancouver, Canada)Tickets
June 19, 2026Türkiye vs. ParaguayLevi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)Tickets
June 25, 2026USA vs. TürkiyeSoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)Tickets

How to buy Turkey World Cup 2026 tickets

Securing tickets for the World Cup requires a bit of planning, but there are several ways to ensure you don’t miss out on the action.

Official FIFA Sales Phases

FIFA typically operated with three main sales phases. The final phase, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, is currently live, having launched on April 1. 

Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. 

This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

Resale and Secondary Marketplaces

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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Turkey World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup are designed to accommodate various budgets, though demand will naturally drive prices for premium seating. Tickets are generally categorized into four tiers:

  • Category 1: Prime seating located in the central areas of the lower and middle tiers. These offer the best views and are the most expensive.
  • Category 2: Located mainly in the corners or behind the Category 1 sections, offering a great balance of view and value.
  • Category 3: Seating located in the higher tiers or further from the pitch.
  • Category 4: The most affordable seats, often reserved for local residents of the host nation, though some become available for international fans during general sales.

For Türkiye fans, the cheapest tickets for group stage matches are expected to start around $60 to $70 USD. However, for high-stakes games or seats in iconic venues like the Estadio Azteca or SoFi Stadium, prices will scale upward.

Tournament StageEstimated Price Range (USD)
Group Stage$60 - $650
Round of 32$100 - $800
Round of 16$150 - $1,000
Quarter-Finals$200 - $1,500
Semi-Finals$350 - $3,000
Final$1,000 - $8,000+

Hospitality Packages

For fans who want to experience the World Cup in ultimate comfort, hospitality packages are available. These provide more than just a seat; they offer a full VIP experience. Options often include:

  • Match Experience: Includes a Category 1 ticket, premium food and beverage service, and commemorative gifts.
  • Hospitality Lounges: Access to exclusive lounges before, during, and after the match.
  • Private Suites: The pinnacle of luxury, offering a private space for groups with dedicated service and the best views in the house.

Hospitality prices typically start around $1,500 USD per person for group stage matches and can exceed $10,000 for the final in New Jersey.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

The venues selected for the 2026 World Cup are world-class, ranging from historic cathedrals of football to modern architectural marvels.

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
MexicoEstadio Azteca (Mexico City)87,523
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)48,071
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)53,500
United StatesMetLife Stadium (New Jersey)82,500
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas)94,000
 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)75,000
 NRG Stadium (Houston)72,220
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)76,416
 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)70,240
 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)69,796
 Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)71,000
 Lumen Field (Seattle)69,000
 Gillette Stadium (Boston)65,878

 

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)65,326
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver)54,500
 BMO Field (Toronto)45,000

Frequently asked questions

The only official platform to purchase face-value tickets is the FIFA Ticketing Portal (FIFA.com/tickets). As of early April 2026, the tournament has entered the Last-Minute Sales Phase. These tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so fans are encouraged to monitor the site daily as small batches of inventory are frequently released.

If the primary portal shows no availability, you have two reliable alternatives:

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized secondary platform where fans can sell tickets at face value. It is the safest way to avoid scams.

Secondary Marketplaces: For matches with extreme demand, such as Türkiye vs. USA in Los Angeles, fans often turn to platforms like StubHub. While these offer guaranteed entry, prices can be significantly higher than the original cost due to market demand.

Official face-value prices for group stage matches typically range from $60 to $200 for standard categories, while premium Category 1 seats can reach $700–$1,200.

Budget Option: Matches against Australia (Vancouver) and Paraguay (Santa Clara) currently have the most affordable entry points on secondary markets, starting around $425.

Premium Option: The group finale against the USA at SoFi Stadium is the most expensive fixture, with secondary market "get-in" prices currently trending above $775 for the upper tiers.

Yes, hospitality packages are managed by On Location, the official provider. These packages include guaranteed match tickets along with food, drinks, and lounge access. Prices for single-match hospitality for Türkiye fixtures currently start at approximately $1,080 and can go up significantly for private suites or prime "pitchside" experiences.

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