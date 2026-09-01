Turbulent deadline day at Eintracht Frankfurt: can Markus Krösche still pull off a transfer coup?

Amid the background noise and explosive reports doing the rounds about an allegedly impending separation in September, Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche still faces a tough job on the final day of the summer transfer window as he tries to complete the squad and balance the books with sales.

In that context, the impending sale of Hugo Larsson has come at just the right time. The central midfielder was already in London over the weekend with Eintracht's permission to negotiate a move to the Premier League. Fulham now look set to win the race, with a fee of between €22 million and €25 million under discussion. A loan with an obligation to buy is also said to be possible.

What happens next with Jean-Matteo Bahoya remains unclear. The clubs had at least already agreed a move for the attacking player to Hull City for around €18 million, but Bahoya himself rejected a departure to the Premier League new boys. It is questionable whether anything will still happen with Bahoya and with Fares Chaibi. Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are said to be looking at the 23-year-old.

Elsewhere, the swift departure of Ritsu Doan, who had actually been firmly part of the plans, has fallen through. The Japanese player is even said to have already completed a medical at Al-Ittihad and to have received the green light from Eintracht for the €17 million move. But "for personal and family reasons", as kicker writes, Doan ultimately decided against a move to Saudi Arabia.

Eintracht Frankfurt are apparently working on two transfer coups

Even so, Larsson's departure and the impending move of Niels Nkounkou should still free up funds to wrap up one or two transfer coups on the incoming side. For one, Joselu, the former Bayern tormentor from his time at Real Madrid and currently without a club, is said to be on Krösche's list.

Behind the scenes, SGE are also apparently working flat out on another loan deal for Arnaud Kalimuendo. The striker impressed beyond measure during his six-month spell in Frankfurt in the second half of last season, but the Hessians could not afford the €27 million purchase option. Kalimuendo, who scored six goals in 19 competitive appearances, therefore returned to Nottingham Forest.

There, he is once again not part of the plans, even under new coach Oliver Glasner. In the 2-2 against Liverpool last weekend, he was not even in the squad, while on the opening day he came on shortly before the end in the 1-0 defeat to Leeds United.

For their part, Nottingham would prefer to sell Kalimuendo permanently, having paid Stade Rennes €30 million for the 24-year-old only in summer 2025. But Eintracht are nowhere near able to afford that.