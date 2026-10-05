Whatever happens in the final against the UAE, Georgios Donis has, in a short spell, raised a question that was barely there when he took charge of Saudi Arabia: does the Greek now have enough to carry on?

Reaching the final of Gulf Cup 27 has handed Donis a crucial chance to reshape Saudi Arabia's image. It is not just the results. It is the manner of the performances in a tournament where his side played four matches without conceding, then saw off Qatar on penalties to book their place in the final.

Donis took the job last April, replacing Frenchman Hervé Renard with precious little time to prepare the team for the 2026 World Cup before attention turned to Gulf Cup 27.

His contract with the Saudi federation runs until July 2027, proof that the brief was never tied to a single tournament. The Gulf Cup results now give the Greek far more room to talk of a sustainable project, especially after he admitted the team needs to improve its decision-making and take control of matches.

Next matches KSA Gulf Cup 14:00 UAE

A defence that gives Donis his first answer

Defensive organisation is the standout feature of Donis's work at Gulf Cup 27 so far. Saudi Arabia topped their group by beating Kuwait, Oman and Iraq without conceding, then shut out Qatar across the full 120 minutes of the semi-final. That made them the tournament's meanest defence heading into the clash with the UAE.

Those numbers do not make Saudi Arabia a complete team. They do, though, point to a clear identity in an area that badly needed stability.

Donis made the point himself after qualifying for the final, calling the clean sheets a reflection of collective work and tactical discipline. Before the UAE game, he explained that preparation had centred on high pressing, defensive organisation, build-up play and controlling the ball in midfield.

What showed up in the matches, then, was not a run of separate results but a set of ideas the coach is trying to embed in his team.

But the attack has not settled the debate

Doubts remain over the team's ability to make the difference against opponents who sit deep and close the spaces. The Qatar match laid it bare. Both normal and extra time finished goalless despite Saudi Arabia carving out chances, something Donis put down in part to fatigue and the strain of five matches in 14 days, by his own count before the final.

Read also: 390 minutes of resistance: Saudi Arabia's wall crashes against the UAE's brilliance

The UAE match will be a different test entirely. Donis knows the opponent is well organised, which is why he stressed focus, discipline and sticking to the instructions ahead of the final, insisting small details could decide it. Find attacking solutions against a tight UAE defence and Saudi Arabia will add fresh evidence to the picture Donis has begun to paint.

The final will not be the only judge

Lose the final without lifting the trophy and it will still be hard to ignore what this team has produced on the road to the last match.

Reaching the final with a clean sheet in every tournament match, and taking the Qatar semi-final all the way to penalties, hands Donis serious credit when his spell is assessed. The federation never tied his contract to winning Gulf Cup 27 anyway. His deal runs until July 2027.

Yet the title would give that assessment a real lift. It would turn the defensive work and tactical discipline into an actual trophy, and hand Donis his first piece of silverware with Saudi Arabia.

So the real question is not simply whether he lifts the cup tomorrow. It is whether Saudi Arabia sees in this team the makings of a side that can carry on with the same identity once Gulf Cup 27 is done. That is the test that truly begins at the final whistle.