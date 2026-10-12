Triple blow before the Clasico: injuries threaten Al Ahly and Al Nassr!

Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr have been dealt a worrying blow ahead of their eagerly awaited ninth-round classico in the Saudi Roshn League. Three players picked up injuries during their AFC Champions League Elite outings, and both coaching staffs now face a reshuffle before next Thursday evening's showdown.

Saleh Abu Al-Shamat went down first. The Al-Ahli winger pulled up in the 69th minute against Al-Wasl of the UAE and left the pitch on a stretcher cart clutching his left shoulder, a sight that has cast doubt over his availability for the trip to Al-Nassr.

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Injuries spared nobody in Riyadh either. Kingsley Coman lasted just 13 minutes against Neftchi of Uzbekistan before a muscle injury forced the Frenchman off, leaving his coaching staff unsure whether he can feature in the next fixture.

Then came a second setback. French defender Mohamed Simakan took a heavy challenge from Neftchi's Ali Bayev in the second half, and the Uzbek was shown a red card in the 65th minute. Simakan limped off a few minutes later. That is a real concern for a side that needs every defender available against Al-Ahli's attack.

The timing could hardly be worse. Abu Al-Shamat is an important option in Al-Ahli's front line, Coman gives Al-Nassr variety in attack, and Simakan is one of the men they lean on at the back. One of the standout fixtures of the ninth round is now just days away.



