Tresoldi: “Like a derby, something special! I’ve spoken to Klopp and Mancini”

Nicolò Tresoldi spoke to Sky Sport after his hat-trick proved decisive in Club Brugge's 4-3 Champions League win over Inter: "I'm almost more nervous now than I was on the pitch. It was a crazy, indescribable night. I've often dreamed of a night like this. It's fantastic."





How happy are you as an AC Milan fan?

"I received lots of messages from AC Milan fans before the match. I'm happy above all for Brugge and for Belgian football as a whole. For me, it was a bit like a derby. It's amazing."





The national team?

"That's another big matter. There's a lot of talk, and some things being said aren't true. I know what I've said. I'm happy with the path I'm on with Germany, and then we'll see. There are lots of strikers better than me."





What did you fear about Inter?

"We prepared for the match knowing they are the strongest team in Italy and one of the strongest in the world. We knew we had to press them high up the pitch to capitalise on any mistakes they might make and be clinical in front of goal. We enjoyed ourselves too. The manager told us not to be afraid and to play man-to-man."





Were you faster?

"We know we have lots of young players who run fast and cover a lot of ground. We also had a bit of luck in taking the lead. They missed lots of chances too. It was a match that went our way. We played really well in the second half."





What would it take for you to say yes to the national team?

"I've spoken to Klopp and Mancini, and to the federations. I've told them how I see it. The important thing is that they understand. I was born and raised in Italy. We'll see. For now, we have a European Championship that we want to win. That's one of my goals. After that, we'll see."