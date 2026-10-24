sc Heerenveen claimed three points the hard way away to ADO Den Haag on Saturday evening, winning 2-3. Jacob Trenskow scored twice for Robin Veldman's side, who looked set for a comfortable victory before substitute Nigel Thomas struck twice and forced them to pull out all the stops.

Despite the harsh weather in Den Haag, Heerenveen started strongly. The Frisians looked the more dangerous side early on, though team-mate Ringo Meerveld unluckily blocked Maxence Rivera's shot. ADO threatened too, but goalkeeper Bernt Klaverboer kept them out with an excellent save from Juho Kilo's effort.

After 24 minutes, Heerenveen deservedly took the lead. Nolhan Courtens crossed midfield and found Rivera, who drove a cross in from the left. Trenskow beat his direct opponent Gregoire Waem to the ball and turned it in from close range for 0-1.

Heerenveen had enough chances to extend their lead before the break. A fine pass from Meerveld sent Courtens through one-on-one with goalkeeper Kilian Nikièma, but the 19-year-old Belgian rolled a weak effort wide. Dylan Vente also had a big chance, only for Jonas Jensen-Abbew to make an important block and deny the Frisians a second goal.

Six minutes after the break, Heerenveen struck again. Oliver Braude found Meerveld in plenty of space, and the attacking midfielder drove the ball hard into the roof of the net for 0-2. It was a welcome boost for Meerveld, who had been given another start because of Levi Smans's absence.

ADO coach Robin Peter brought on Nigel Thomas, giving the visitors little time to enjoy their comfortable lead. The forward needed barely a minute to make his mark. Klaverboer could not hold Daryl van Mieghem's shot, and Thomas fired in the rebound with an acrobatic half-overhead kick for 1-2.

With Thomas's goal, ADO pushed Heerenveen deep into their own half. Milan Hokke, Jalen Hawkins and Evan Rottier were among those with chances to equalise. Just as the pressure mounted, Trenskow struck again, confidently converting Rivera's low cross in the 66th minute for 1-3.

That seemed to settle the match, but ADO refused to give up. Rottier's low cross slipped past Klaverboer in the 72nd minute, allowing Thomas to tap in his second goal at the far post for 2-3. Heerenveen held firm through ADO's late push for an equaliser and took all three points from Den Haag.