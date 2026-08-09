VfL Wolfsburg sporting director Dieter Hecking confirmed on Saturday evening that the Bundesliga-relegated side have agreed a deal with the Swabians for the striker.

"We have reached an agreement with a club," Hecking explained on the sidelines of the Wolves' 0-0 draw against 1. FC Kaiserslautern in their 2. Bundesliga opener. Pejcinovic had not featured against the Red Devils before then.

Hecking did not reveal which club had made the breakthrough in talks, but according to kicker, it is VfB, who have been pushing hard in recent weeks to sign the 21-year-old German-Montenegrin.

Stuttgart are paying the 25 million euros Wolfsburg were reportedly demanding as a transfer fee. Only the medical remains before both clubs can officially announce the transfer, kicker reports.

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Clubs from abroad also interested in Wolfsburg's Dzenan Pejcinovic

Pejcinovic is said to have told the Wolves some time ago that he wanted to leave. The striker had his heart set on joining the Swabians and even turned down several attractive offers from abroad, as well as from other Bundesliga clubs, to make it happen.

Last season, Pejcinovic was one of the few bright spots in a campaign that ended with VfL Wolfsburg's first-ever relegation to the 2. Bundesliga. He scored 12 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions. His contract in Wolfsburg was due to run until 30 June 2029.

Back in the summer of 2022, the striker joined VfL after the Wolves signed him from FC Augsburg for a modest 1.25 million. He did not make an immediate breakthrough with the Lower Saxony side. Instead, a loan spell in the 2. Bundesliga with Fortuna Düsseldorf gave his career fresh momentum.