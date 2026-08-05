According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the SC Freiburg goalkeeper now appears to have two genuinely attractive transfer options after all. The report says Atubolu's advisers from Epic Sports, led by the widely known and eccentric Ali Barat, are currently on their way to Italy for talks with SSC Napoli and Juventus Turin over a transfer.





Breisgau have even reportedly shown a willingness to compromise to push through Atubolu's move and stop him spending a season in the stands at Freiburg. According to the report, the Sport-Club are asking for only €15 million rather than the €20 million otherwise being reported for the 24-year-old goalkeeper.

Atubolu, too, appears far more open to compromise. Only a few months ago, he had his sights firmly set on a move to the Premier League. Now he can also see Serie A as the league for the next stage of his career. That is probably also because Atubolu ultimately overplayed his hand with his desire to leave in a predictable manner.

Atubolu's transfer dilemma: Backhaus ahead of him and hardly any interested parties

While Atubolu was pushing for a departure, SC Freiburg had already signed Mio Backhaus as his successor for €12 million from Werder Bremen. But with the Premier League transfer market currently at a standstill, especially for goalkeepers, because of different and predictable market mechanisms, Atubolu suddenly found himself facing the prospect of the stands in Freiburg. No buyer could be found who could meet Atubolu's sporting demands on the one hand and the Sport-Club's financial demands on the other.

From England, only the promoted clubs Hull City and Coventry City are said to have made approaches to Atubolu and Freiburg so far. Both were apparently too unattractive for the 24-year-old, who wants to put himself forward over the coming years as the new number one in the German national team.

SSC Napoli have actually already signed a new number one

At Juve, Atubolu would likely face a battle with Michele Di Gregorio for the starting spot between the posts. Napoli actually only signed a new number one in Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the summer. The 29-year-old had already played last season for the Azzurri on loan from FC Torino for a huge fee of €15 million before now being signed via an obligation to buy worth a further €6 million.