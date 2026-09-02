Barcelona also moved to strengthen their second team on deadline day, turning to the Bundesliga and VfB Stuttgart for the player they wanted. Mirza Catovic has joined the Catalan club on loan from the Swabians, with a reported €3.5 million option to buy included in the deal.

Before completing the move, VfB extended the 19-year-old midfielder's contract by a further year until 2029. "Mirza has taken important steps in recent years on the path from youth player towards professional football," explained VfB sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth. "After the past season with numerous appearances in the 3. Liga, he now has the opportunity to gain further experience in Barcelona's second team."

While Barcelona plan to use the Germany Under-19 international in their Atletic side, Catovic could still get the chance to impress first-team coach Hansi Flick in future. He finished as runner-up at the Under-19 European Championship with Germany this summer.

Having joined VfB Stuttgart in 2022, Catovic progressed through every youth level at the club from Under-16 to Under-17 and Under-19. Since making his Under-21 debut in 2024, he has played 45 times in the 3. Liga, scored two goals and twice helped the team avoid relegation. He also won the DFB junior cup with VfB's academy side in 2026.